Cambodian PM Meets Lao Counterpart in the Philippines

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia held yesterday a bilateral talk with his Lao counterpart H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, on the sidelines of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines.

The meeting touched mainly on the current situation along the Cambodia-Laos border, according to the Cambodian premier’s official Facebook page.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his delight to see the good situation at the common border and highly appreciated the achievements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Joint Border Committee of both nations.

The two leaders also authorised the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs to welcome French experts for the remaining border demarcation.

Besides, they discussed the increase of scholarships for students of both countries as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

