Cambodian PM Meets Japanese Foreign Minister at the Peace Palace

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia is receiving Japanese Foreign Minister H.E. Motegi Toshimitsu, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh this morning.

H.E. Motegi Toshimitsu arrived in Phnom Penh yesterday evening for his first official visit in Cambodia as Minister of Foreign Affairs until Aug. 23.

The current visit of the Japanese foreign minister is to further strengthen and expand the existing friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and Japan in all fields, both within the bilateral and multilateral frameworks, according to Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s official Facebook page.

The visit is also a sign of solidarity and friendship in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cooperation in economic recovery after that crisis.

This afternoon, H.E. Motegi Toshimitsu will hold a bilateral talk with his Cambodian counterpart H.E. Prak Sokhonn.

Related posts