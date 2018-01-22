Cambodian PM Meets Japanese Ambassador

Source: AKP

Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Horinouchi Hidehisa paid here this morning at the Peace Palace a courtesy visit to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

According to the premier’s official Facebook page, H.E. Horinouchi Hidehisa congratulated Samdech Techo Hun Sen on the success of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP)’s three-day extraordinary congress which ended yesterday.

The Japanese diplomat spoke highly of the good relationship between Cambodia and Japan and underlined the five-fold increase of Cambodian outbound tourists to Japan.

H.E. Horinouchi Hidehisa said that both nations’ foreign ministries will organise different events to mark the 65th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties this year, and the logo for this commemoration has already been endorsed, i.e. a handheld fan with the combination of both flags (half is Cambodian flag and another half is Japanese flag).

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highly appreciated the logo and recommended both sides to join hands in organising memorable events throughout the year 2018 for the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodia-Japan diplomatic relations.

Related posts