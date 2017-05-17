Cambodian PM Meets Chairmen of CPPCC and NPC in Beijing

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen paid yesterday separate courtesy calls on H.E. Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and H.E. Zhang Dejianq, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China.

The meetings were held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, according to the Cambodian premier’s statement on his official Facebook page.

The two Chinese leaders expressed warm welcome and thanked Samdech Techo Hun Sen for attending the Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation and paying an official visit in China.

The CPPCC chairman recalled his past visit to Cambodia in the last 10 years, and affirmed China’s continued support to the Royal Government of Cambodia by stressing that China has helped Cambodia in all sectors, while Cambodia has supported China in all activities.

H.E. Yu Zhengsheng asked both sides to continue boosting the people-to-people connectivity and coordinate the dialogue between the Cambodian and Chinese legislature bodies.

For his part, H.E. Zhang Dejianq lauded the existing cooperation between the two legislative bodies and encouraged both nations to further enhance their cooperation.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked and appreciated China’s warm hospitality toward him and his delegation and underlined the importance of his participation in the BRF for International Cooperation and of his visit in China.

The Cambodian and Chinese leaders agreed to solemnly mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties next year.

Related posts