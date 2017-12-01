Cambodian PM Meets Chairman of China Road and Bridge Corporation

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, held talks in Beijing, China yesterday afternoon with Mr. Liu Qitao, Chairman of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

According to the Cambodian premier’s official Facebook page, Mr. Liu Qitao informed Samdech Techo Hun Sen of his company’s investment projects on physical infrastructure construction in Cambodia.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Mr. Liu Qitao also discussed the construction of Phnom Penh-Preah Sihanouk expressway.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to the company’s investment projects in Cambodia and hoped that the expressway construction will begin soon.

