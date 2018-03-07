Cambodian PM Meets More Than 400,000 Workers So Far

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen continued to meet with more workers and employees across the country to learn about their well-being.

This morning, the Premier visited 13,971 workers and employees from 11 factories and enterprises in Takhmao town of Kandal province.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen reiterated the Royal Government of Cambodia’s attention and commitment to promote the welfare and social protection for all workers and employees and shared with them the country’s major achievements thanks to peace.

This is the 34th get-together between Samdech Techo Hun Sen and workers in the country.

From Aug. 20, 2017 until Mar. 7, 2018, Samdech Techo Hun Sen visited 411,515 workers and employees.

