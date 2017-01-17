Cambodian PM Leaves Zurich for Davos-Kloster

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen departed for Davos-Kloster today after spending one day and one night in Zurich.

“After working a day and a night in Zurich, including the get-together with Cambodian citizen in Switzerland, now I and the delegation are travelling to Davos-Kloster by car,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen on his official Facebook page.

The trip lasts about two to three hours on 150 kilometres in a very cold weather and heavy snow, he said, adding: “It is so hard for us as we come from a country with 30 degrees Celsius to a country with -10 degree Celsius […].”

According to a recent press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Cambodian premier will take part in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2017, taking place from Jan. 17 to 20 in Davos-Kloster under the working theme “Shaping Global Systems in the Face of Political and Economic Uncertainty”.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen will participate in various meetings, including the Operationalising the Sustainable Development Goals: Unlocking the Power of Public-Private Cooperation; the New Vision for Agriculture: Building and Strengthening Multistakeholder Partnership; Multilateral/Cambodia-Global Leaders; Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders: Responsive and Responsible Leadership in a Multipolar World; ASEAN at 50: What’s next?; Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders: Agile Governance for the Fourth Industrial Revolution; the ASEAN Way or the Highway in a Fragmenting World; and Manufacturing Identity: Is ASEAN a Community Yet?

Related posts