Cambodian PM Leaves for Special Commemorative ASEAN-India Summit and Official Visit in India

Source: AKP

A high-level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen left here this morning for the Special Commemorative ASEAN-India Summit, the 69th Republic Day Celebrations in New Delhi, and an official visit to India until Jan. 28, at the invitation of his Indian counterpart H.E. Narendra Modi.

The premier was seen off at Phnom Penh International Airport by Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and many other senior government officials.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on the sidelines of the Special Commemorative ASEAN-India Summit, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will attend a working breakfast with H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuck, Prime Minister of Vietnam, and H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Lao PDR.

In the framework of the official visit, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will pay separate courtesy calls on H.E. Shri Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, H.E. Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, as well as receive a courtesy call from H.E. Ms. Sushma Swaraj, External Affairs Minister of India.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen will also lay flowers tribute at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi and hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart, and after that both leaders will preside over the signing ceremony of a number of documents on bilateral cooperation to be followed by the joint press statements.

During his stay in India, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will also make a keynote address at India-Cambodia Business Meeting.

The Cambodian leader was accompanied by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Senior Minister and Minister of MFA-IC, H.E. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, H.E. Ms. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, and other senior officials.

Related posts