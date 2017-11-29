Cambodian PM Leaves for CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting in China

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, departed here this morning for the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting in Beijing, China.

The premier was seen off at Phnom Penh International Airport by Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and many other senior government officials as well as Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Xiong Bo.

As the President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Samdech Techo Hun Sen will deliver a keynote address at this high-level meeting, and according to him, he will raise the issue of peace and independence against foreign interference.

The International Department of the CPC Central Committee pointed out that the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 13, 2017 under the theme “Working Together Towards a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity and a Better World: Responsibilities of Political Parties.”

Samdech Techo Hun Sen is scheduled to return home on Dec. 2, 2017 for the National Praying Ceremony on Dec. 2-3, 2017 in Siem Reap province.

