Cambodian PM to Join Leaders’ Meeting on “Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond”

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will participate in the Leaders’ Meeting on “Financing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond” on Sept. 29 via videoconference in the format of pre-recorded video.

The Premier’s participation in the meeting, convened in the margins of 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, is made at the joint invitations of H.E. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, H.E. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and H.E. Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, pointed out the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in a press release issued this morning.

In his substantive statement, the same source continued, Samdech Techo Prime Minister will highlight the short, medium and long terms measures which are considered as most effective ways in addressing the current crisis, achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and enhancing resilience, inclusiveness and sustainability over the long run.

Samdech Techo will also provide the Meeting with recommendations on the role that the United Nations should play in supporting Member States to overcome this crisis and to build a better future, said the press release.

Related posts