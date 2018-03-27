Cambodian PM: Japan’s Loan Is Highly Concessional

Source: AKP

The Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, said this morning that Japan has provided Cambodia with favourable loan conditions for the infrastructure development in the country.

While presiding over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a portion of National Road No. 5 from Battambang to Serey Sophorn in Banteay Meanchey province under the ODA loan from the Government of Japan, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed profound thanks through Japanese Ambassador H.E. Horinouchi Hidehisa to the Japanese government and people for their development assistance to Cambodia.

Japan’s loans to Cambodia are effective and highly concessional – low annual interest rate at only 0.01 percent, 40-year repayment period, and 10-year grace period, underlined the Premier.

Currently, Japan is one of the main foreign donors for infrastructure development in Cambodia.

