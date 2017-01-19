Cambodian PM Invites Swedish Counterpart to Attend WEF on ASEAN in May

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held a bilateral talk with his Swedish counterpart H.E. Stefan Löfven, at the Congress Centre, Davos-Kloster, Switzerland yesterday evening, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2017.

According to his Facebook page, Samdech Techo Hun Sen invited H.E. Stefan Löfven to attend the WEF on ASEAN to be hosted by Cambodia in May this year.

H.E. Stefan Löfven profoundly thanked Cambodia for her support to Sweden’s Global Deal, a global initiative for social dialogue.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his gratitude to the Government and people of Sweden for their assistance to Cambodia since 1980s, and suggested the opening of Swedish Embassy in Cambodia to further boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Moreover, the Cambodian premier asked H.E. Stefan Löfven to examine the possibility to import Cambodian rice and encouraged the Swedish investors to do business in Cambodia.

Besides, he sought Sweden’s support to Cambodia’s candidacy as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

