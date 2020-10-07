Cambodian PM Inaugurates a New Resort Near the Capital City

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over this morning the inauguration ceremony of Price Manor Resort in Kean Svay district, Kandal province, near Phnom Penh capital city.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed his appreciation for this investment project as Cambodia and the world are currently suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to its online source, Prince Manor Resort is the first Phnom Penh City Park project built by Prince Culture and Tourism Development Co.,Ltd. This investment covers an area of 136,000 square metres with a greening rate of 88 percent, with the integration of colourful garden, wonderland, wooden houses and special dishes.

Prince Manor Resort provides tourists with an international manor-style eco-resort, which features in excellent leisure and health nourishment, magnificent landscape and vacation, as well as family interactions and special tourism.

