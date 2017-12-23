Cambodian PM Inaugurates New Education Achievements in Kep

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen presided over this morning the inauguration of some new achievements at Bun Rany Hun Sen Chakryavong High School, at Domnak Chambork village, Sangkat O’ Krasar, Krong Kep, Kep coastal province.

The inaugurated achievements include a four-floor school building, a library, a two-floor dormitory for teachers and students, a sports field, 40 sets of computers, 10 printers and 2 photocopy machines, etc.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen always highlights the significance of education, saying that it will bring about great benefits to each individual, family and the nation as well as attract more investments and businesses.

Good education is a key for resolving all social issues and for national economy, and the potential and competent human resources can turn a society into a strong and developed one, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

Cambodia has been committed to transform itself into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 and a developed nation by 2050, therefore the Royal Government has to continue paying attention to the development of “human capital”.

The Kingdom now has 7,144 primary schools, 1,240 lower secondary schools, 486 high schools, and 115 higher education institutions with a total of some 3 million students.

During his recent 5,000-kilometre travel across the country, Prime Minister Samdech Tech Hun Sen has contributed almost US$150 million to build physical infrastructure for different schools.

