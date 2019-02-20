Cambodian PM Hun Sen Urges “No Discrimination” against LGBT Citizens

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen on Wednesday urged his fellow citizens not to discriminate against LGBTs, addressing in a meeting with approximately 10,000 garment workers in Kandal’s Ang Snoul district.

He also urged same-sex lovers to prevent themselves from STDs, particular AIDS to other people following the report of increased spread of AIDS among the group.

“In 2004, I used to appeal for parents and society not to discriminate against LGBTs; not to blame, or curse them,” the premier stated.

“There are gays and lesbians in every country, so there should be no discrimination against them,” he added.

According to Prime Minister, Cambodia will not formulate laws concerning the recognition of same-sex relationships, including same-sex marriage, civil unions, and domestic partnerships; however, the kingdom will not impose any sanctions against such groups.

