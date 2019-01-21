Cambodian PM Hun Sen Supports Hong Kong-Cambodia Submarine Cable

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen supported the Chinese company’s proposal to build the second submarine cable to provide faster internet access, speaking in a courtesy call from Xu Siwei on Tuesday.

Xu Siwei, Chairman of the Board of Sinosteel Engineering and Corporation, proposed to build a submarine cable from Hong Kong, China to Cambodia, of which Prime Minister agreed.

Xu also reported his company’s current projects operating in Cambodia, particularly, the coal-fired hydropower projects; and expressed interests to invest Cambodia’s infrastructure projects in response to Cambodia’s opening up policy.

According to the Strongman Hun Sen, investors should come to Cambodia for six reasons: (1) the absolute peace and political stability of Cambodia; (2) the strategic location that has become “Factory of Asia”; (3) young and potential labor force, in which 35-year-old group accounts for 72% of the total population; (4) open competitions for all without discrimination; 100% investment on sectors, including banking, insurance, and telecommunications; (5) the huge market; manufactured goods in Cambodia are not only supplied to local market with just over 15 million people but to Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) with a population of approximately 3 billion; and (6) a vibrant logistic system.

