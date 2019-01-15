Cambodian PM Hun Sen Shares Five Recommendations to AP Parliamentary Forum

Source: FN

On Tuesday, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen attended the the 27th Meeting of Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum on 14-18 January 2019, convened under the theme “Strengthening Parliamentary Partnership for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development”.

Addressing to the meeting, he shared some recommendations to the forum as the foundation for consideration as follows:

(1) jointly address more attention on the role of the United Nations, ASEAN, NGOs, and private sectors, especially sustainable development goals, climate change, natural disasters, food security, and poverty reduction that have been introduced by the United Nations.

(2) promote the respect for rights and dignity of people as stated in charter​s and covenants of the United Nations (UN), especially not to interfere with other countries’ internal issues or to establish other illegal activities that cause regionally and globally political instability or chaos.

(3) jointly resolve conflicts that arise with peaceful negotiation or based on international laws or through win-win policy that accommodate both dispute parties, or accept peacefully.

(4) jointly prevent and combat timely and efficiently the terrorisms and all kinds of cross-border crimes, drugs trafficking, artifact trading, technology and telecommunication crimes, all kinds of infectious diseases, and women and children trafficking.

(5) jointly promote culture via exchanging experience between countries in the region, strengthen friendship and closer cooperation between Asia-Pacific countries in order to maintain regional and global peace towards sustainable development.

