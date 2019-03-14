Cambodian PM Hun Sen Seeks Job Markets in S. Korea, Talks with Moon

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen will hold talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to seek job markets for Cambodian products, addressing at the annual meeting of Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries on Thursday.

“I will dine with him [President Moon] this evening and I will request him to purchase our products,” Premier stated.

Cambodia shall not depend solely on a single market. “We will never let anyone congest our nose. This year, I will travel to Asia and Europe to bring our products there,” the Strongman pledged, adding that: “We will expand market to the Middle East.”

It is worth noting that South Korean President Moon Jae-in will land in the kingdom on Thursday afternoon for a state visit to Cambodia from March 14-16. The President will meet with King Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Hun Sen to exchange ideas on how to expand substantive cooperation for the two countries’ mutual prosperity.

“Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Hun Sen will discuss ways to further enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, and also exchange views on regional and international issues of common concern and interest. Following their meeting, the two leaders will witness the signing of a number of agreements and make a joint press announcement,” according to the foreign affairs ministry’s press release dated 4 March.

“Moon Jae-in and Samdech Techo Hun Sen are expected to address the Cambodia-Republic of Korea Business Forum to encourage greater investment, trade, and economic exchange between Cambodia and the Republic of Korea,” the press release added.

