Cambodian PM Hun Sen: Regional Leader Should Have Common Stance towards Geopolitical Crises

Source: FN

The leaders of our region should contemplate and have a common stance towards solutions in addressing those emerging challenges, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen addressed Thursday at the 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia and a series of events in Tokyo, held from 29-31 May 2019.

“Obviously, this year’s theme “Seeking a New Global Order – Overcoming the Chaos” is significant and most relevant to the current context and the future of our region in which we are facing complex and complicated challenges, and uncertainties due to various threats and the fragility of current order and architecture of the world,” the Premier addressed.

He underlined that: “In this sense, the leaders of our region should contemplate and have a common stance towards solutions in addressing those emerging challenges that are threatening the world and our region nowadays, especially to the current of protectionism, trade war between major powers, and geopolitical crises.”

The Premier continued that, “In the long-run, the world will continue facing major structural change issues, including demographic issues of young and ageing population, issues of infrastructure connectivity, energy security, water and other environmental issues, as well as the advancement of technology which require a closer cooperation between all stakeholders to seek appropriate and timely solutions.”

“I believe this International Conference will instigate new initiatives and notable recommendations in order to improve the current situation aiming to build a glorious future for our region with sustainable and inclusive development in prosperity, peaceful co-existence, and harmony through building confidence, understanding, and mutual trust,” Strongman Hun Sen stated.

