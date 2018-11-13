Cambodian PM Hun Sen Departs for 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits

Source: FN

Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, on Tuesday morning, led a high-level delegation to attend the 33rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits which will be held under the theme “Resilient and Innovative ASEAN” from 13-15 November 2018 in Singapore.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister is expected to attend the following Summits: The 33rd ASEAN Summit / Working Dinner for the ASEAN Leaders; The ASEAN-Australia Informal Breakfast Summit; The 21st ASEAN-China Summit; The 20th ASEAN-ROK Summit; The 3rd ASEAN-Russia Summit; The 21st ASEAN-Japan Summit; The ASEAN-India Informal Breakfast Summit; The 6th ASEAN-US Summit; The 21st ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit; The 13th East Asia Summit; The East Asia Summit (EAS) Lunch (Retreat); and The 2nd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Leaders’ Meeting.

On the sidelines of the Summits, Prime Minister will attend the following meetings and functions: ASEAN Business Advisory Council, Working lunch hosted by H.E. Lee Hsien Loong for ASEAN Leaders, and Gala Dinner hosted by the ASEAN Chair for ASEAN Leaders; and have some bilateral meetings with other heads of delegations.

Prime Minister is accompanied by H.E. Mr. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, as well as a number of senior government officials and business leaders from Cambodia Chamber of Commerce.

