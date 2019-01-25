Cambodian PM Hun Sen Announces to Eliminate Kampuchea Shipping Agency and Brokers (KAMSAB)

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Friday, announced to remove Kampuchea Shipping Agency and Brokers (KAMSAB) to reduce trade complexities and boost business competitions, aimed at promoting Cambodian economy, addressing to approximately 12,000 workers from 12 factories in Kampot Province.

According to the premier, staff of KAMSAB will be integrated into Ministry of Public Work and Transport.

Cambodia might lose around $US500,000 each year from the shutdown of KAMSAB, however, it will promote competition and trade facilitations that will benefit other agents.

KAMSAB was established in 1979, providing services from shipping and freight forwarding to husbanding all kinds of non-cargo vessels to booking, chartering, brokering and covering all logistic services.

