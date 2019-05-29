Cambodian PM Hun Sen Addresses at the 75th Session of the UN-ESCAP

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen attended the 75th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) under the theme “Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality” held from from 27-31 May 2019, at the invitation of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN-ESCAP.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Monday, delivered a key note address in the Opening Session focusing on Cambodia’s experiences in socio-economic development thereby improving the quality of life of all Cambodian people.

