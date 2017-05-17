Cambodian PM Hosts a Press Conference in China

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen held a press conference at China World Hotel in Beijing, yesterday evening, according to his official Facebook page.

Speaking to Chinese journalists at the press conference, the Cambodian premier highlighted the benefits of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation initiated by Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping for the countries in the region, including Cambodia, the traditional sisterhood and friendship between Cambodia and China during more than 2000 years ago, the significance of people-to-people connectivity, and the success of the Special Economic Zone in Sihanoukville, which is a key symbol of relationship between the two countries.

Regarding the China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, as a honorary citizen of Nanning, said he has attended this annual event 8 times in more than 10 years.

Besides, Samdech Techo Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the fruitful results of his meetings with H.E. Yu Zhengsheng, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and H.E. Zhang Dejianq, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China, especially with Chinese Premier H.E. Li Keqiang, during which the Chinese side agreed to import 300,000 tons of Cambodian rice next year.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed welcome to all Chinese businessmen who wish to invest in Cambodia, underlining the country’s peace, political and macroeconomic stability as well as many Chinese restaura

