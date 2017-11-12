Cambodian PM Holds Talks with Russian Counterpart in the Philippines

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, met with his Russian counterpart H.E. Dmitry Medvedev yesterday evening, on the sidelines of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila, the Philippines.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s official Facebook page, both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the growing relations and good cooperation between the two nations.

Russia regards Cambodia as a close friend and appreciates the political stability in the Kingdom, said H.E. Dmitry Medvedev.

The Russian premier also shared his good vision over the promotion of trade exchange between the two countries.

H.E. Dmitry Medvedev added that he had just signed a document on the renovation of Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital under the financial assistance of the Russian government.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen raised about the debts Cambodia owed to Russia and direct flight from Russia to Preah Sihanouk coastal province.

In reply, H.E. Dmitry Medvedev said Russia welcomed the establishment of a working group to solve the debt issue with the Cambodian side.

For the national election in Cambodia next year, the Russian leader affirmed to provide support and dispatch an observation team to Cambodia.

The Cambodia-Russia diplomatic ties reached 60-year anniversary this year, reflecting the maturity and solidity of both nations’ relationship.

