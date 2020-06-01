Cambodian PM Expresses Concern over Second Wave of COVID-19 Infections

Source: FN

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has reiterated his concern over the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the country while congratulating his fellow citizens and competent authorities for their participation and efforts in the fight against this pandemic.

At a get-together with Preah Sihanouk provincial civil servants and road construction technical team in Sihanoukville this afternoon, the Premier spoke highly of the efforts of all competent authorities at all levels, especially health workers who are in the frontline against this deadly disease. He also praised his compatriots for having applied the preventive and safety measures taken by the Ministry of Health against COVID-19.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged all students to study hard through e-learning and asked for understanding from the parents for the continued school closure due to the fears of second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to brief the participants on the national policies and strategies to deal with the impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of this morning, a total of 125 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Cambodia, including 54 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Of them, 123 have been cured successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Related posts