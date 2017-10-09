Cambodian PM Enhances Social Protection for Female Civil Servants and Armed Forces

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, highlighted here this morning the royal government’s commitment to enhance the social protection for female civil servants and armed personnel.

While presiding over a graduation ceremony of Cambodian University of Specialties (CUS) at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the royal government has reserved some US$2.1 million for infant and maternal health care of female civil servants and armed forces, and another US$10 million for that of female garment workers next year.

The Royal Government of Cambodia has applying this social protection scheme for female civil servants since 2006, and starting from next year, women in the military sector will be also included, he added.

With the new social protection policy, each female civil servant and armed personnel will get 800,000 Riel (about US$200) when they give birth to a baby, up from the current 600,000 Riel (US$150), to twins US$1,600,000 Riel (US$400) and to triplets 2,400,000 Riel (US$600), said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

According to the Prime Minister, 92,198 of the civil servants and armed personnel are women. Some 10 percent of them are expected to give birth annually.

Last month, Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced that from January 2018 onward, all female workers who give birth to a baby will receive 400,000 Riel (US$100), to twins 800,000 Riel (US$200), and to triplets 1.2 million Riel (US$300) without counting other benefits such as three months of maternity leave with 120 percent of monthly salary.

