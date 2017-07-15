Cambodian PM Ends Rumours on His Health Issue

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning posted a video clip on his official Facebook page to end rumours that he is seriously ill and was sent to France or Hong Kong for treatment.

The 1:41 minute live-video clip shows that he is in a van, touring Phnom Penh along Preah Monivong Blvd. “I’m now in a van in front of Phnom Penh Hotel to observe the capital city. Therefore, those worst rumours should be eliminated through this video clip […],” he said.

The premier asked his compatriots to think about the real intention of those behind the rumours, stressing that if the Prime Minister loses his power as they claimed, it is true that the country will be in chaos.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also called on his compatriots to believe in his responsibility.

