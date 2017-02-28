Cambodian PM To Distribute 15,000 Copies “Krom Ngoy” Books to Schools Across the Kingdom

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has announced to distribute 15,000 copies of educational books of “Krom Ngoy”, a very famous Khmer poet, to schools across Cambodia in the next few days.

The premier made the announcement while presiding over the inauguration ceremony of new school building and other achievements at Techo Hun Sen Boeung Kok High School, located in Boeung Kok district, Kampong Cham city, Kampong Cham province this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also appealed all teachers and students to read the book while he owns 2-3 sets of the book.

Taking the opportunity, Samdech Techo Hun Sen encouraged the reproduction and reuse of Sastra Sleuk Rith, considering it as a national heritage, and advised all pagodas throughout the country that have Sastra Sleuk Rith to preserve it well.

Related posts