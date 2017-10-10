Cambodian PM: Developing a Country Needs Long-term and Right Perspectives

Source: AKP

Leading a country toward sustainable progress needs time and cannot follow what the politicians say during the election campaign, said here yesterday Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at a graduation ceremony.

The Cambodian premier went on to say that developing a country needs long-term and right perspectives.

For Cambodia’s context, he said, human resource development has been considered as one of the priorities since 30 years ago, and until now the royal government continues to support this sector as it is a main perspective for the progress.

According to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, before Cambodia focused on four priorities – water, road, energy, and human resources, but now human resource development takes the lead followed by water, road, and energy.

Under this perspective, Cambodia currently has 7,144 primary schools, 1,240 lower secondary schools, 486 high schools, and 115 higher education institutions with a total of some 3 million students. The country is also paying attention to clean water and irrigation system, to physical infrastructure rehabilitation and construction. For the energy sector, Cambodia is expected to produce up to 2,123 megawatts in the near future.

Most of the energy sources are hydropower dams invested by Chinese investors, including the Stung Tatai hydropower dam (246 megawatts), Kamchay hydropower dam (194.1 megawatts), Kirirom III hydropower dam (18 megawatts), Stung Atai hydropower dam (120 megawatts), Russey Chrum Krom hydropower dam (338 megawatts) and Lower Sesan II hydropower dam (400 megawatts), coal power plant, solar projects, and so on.

