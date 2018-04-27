Cambodian PM Departs for 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore

Source: AKP

A high-level Cambodian delegation led by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, left here this morning for Singapore to participate in the 32nd ASEAN Summit from April 27-28, 2018.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his entourage were seen off at Phnom Penh International Airport by many high-ranking officials as well as Singapore Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Michael Tan Keng Siong.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC)’s press release, themed “Resilient and Innovative ASEAN”, the 32nd ASEAN Summit will reflect the core approaches taken by ASEAN in order to remain relevant as the trusted regional body in the maintenance and promotion of peace, stability, and prosperity.

In this important opportunity, the Leaders will also discuss and exchange views on building a resilient and Innovative ASEAN, establishment of an ASEAN Smart Cities Network, Cybersecurity Cooperation, ASEAN’s external relations and its future directions as well as regional and international issues of common interests.

At the conclusion of this summit, a number of important documents will be issued/adopted or noted.

On the sidelines of the summit, Samdech Techo Hun Sen will hold bilateral meetings with heads of delegation of some countries.

The Premier is accompanied by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Senior Minister and Minister of MFA-IC; H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce; H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sport; as well as other members of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

