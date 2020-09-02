Cambodian PM Congratulates Viet Nam on Independence Day

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has extended congratulations to Viet Nam on its Independence Day.

“On behalf of the Royal Government and people of Cambodia, I would like to extend my cordial greeting and felicitations to Your Excellency, and best wishes for happiness and prosperity to the Government and people of Viet Nam on the auspicious occasion of the 75th Independence Day of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam,” said the Cambodian Premier in his recent congratulatory message to his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

“This auspicious celebration not only well reflects the hard work and the fight for independence by Vietnamese people and Communist Party of Viet Nam, but also marks great achievements under the wise leadership of Vietnamese leaders from one generation to another. With this successful accomplishment and under Your Excellency’s wise leadership, Viet Nam will certainly continue to succeed in bringing about greater socio-economic progress and promoting its role and engagement in regional and international affairs,” he underlined.

“In the spirit of mutual understanding and common interests, I would like to take this opportunity to assure Your Excellency of my firm commitment to maintain the bond of traditional friendship and good neighbourliness between Cambodia and Viet Nam and capitalise the potentials of our two countries for sustainable economic growth and development. I am confident that with shared commitment and solidarity, our two nations will be able to overcome the common threat of Covid-19 pandemic and emerge stronger together to contribute to ASEAN Community building,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

