Cambodian PM Congratulates Newly Elected President of France

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has expressed his sincere congratulation to the French President-elect H.E. Emmanuel Macron.

The congratulations were extended by the Cambodian premier to H.E. Macron while presiding over the celebration of the 154th anniversary of the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day held here yesterday.

“I hope that the Cambodia-France relations will continue even though the French president comes from any political party,” he said.

H.E. Emmanuel Macron was elected President of France last Sunday after defeating his political rival Ms. Marine Le Pen, with 66 percent of the votes.

