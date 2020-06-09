Cambodian PM Congratulates New Deal with China on Mango Export

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed his congratulations to the signing of the Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for Fresh Mango Export to China here this morning.

“I would like to applaud and appreciate the the Ministry of Agriculture for its efforts in opening the Cambodian mango market to China, as on June 9, 2020, Cambodia and China officially signed the Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for Fresh Mango Export to China,” he wrote on his official Facebook page this evening.

“Thanks the Chinese ambassador and all the officials involving in pushing for the deal to be reached today. This is a good news for farmers, farms’ owners, and businessmen who are investing in mango farming as many of them have been sharing their concern over the prices of mangos that have dropped significantly,” the Premier added.

This will provide more jobs and income for the people, especially at a time when our country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, he underlined.

The Protocol of Phytosanitary Requirements for Mango Export to China was signed at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) between H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of MAFF and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Wang Wentian, with participation of Cambodian officials, mango farm owners and Chinese investors.

The protocol is to allow Cambodian and Chinese officials to work together to determine and check the phytosanitary practices at mango farms in Cambodia.

According to the Chinese Embassy, Cambodia can export up to 500,000 tonnes of high quality mangos to China per year.

Twenty (20) mangoes farms, including Chinese-owned farms, have registered and applied for phytosanitary inspection from the ministry and Chinese experts.

MAFF’s figures show that Cambodia exported 44,099 tonnes of mangos to foreign markets in the first five months of this year, a 50 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Cambodia’s mango markets are Thailand, Vietnam, France, Russia, South Korea, and China’s Hong Kong.

Mango plantations cover a total area of 124,319 hectares nationwide and produce some 1.44 million tonnes of fresh mangoes each year, which will be able to increase the country’s mango exports.

