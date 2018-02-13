Cambodian PM Congratulates the Current Situation on Korea Peninsula

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed his congratulations to the current situation on the Korea Peninsula, especially when the Republic of Korea has been hosting the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“The current situation on the Korean Peninsula is really good. This situation reflects the spirit of reconciliation between the two Koreas,” he underlined at a graduation ceremony of Western University held here this morning.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also encouraged peaceful talks to reduce the tension on the Korean Peninsula.

The Republic of Korea (South Korea) has been organising the Winter Olympic Games from Feb. 9-26, 2018 in Pyeongchang.

Themed “Peace in Motion”, Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games attracted a delegation and athletes from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), including Ms. Kim Yo Jong, the first member of the North’s ruling leader family, and H.E. Kim Yong Nam, Delegation Leader and DPRK’s ceremonial Head of State, to have visited South Korea.

Related posts