Cambodian PM Congratulates the 27th Anniversary of Promulgation of National Constitution

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Pade Techo Hun Sen sent here this morning a message to mark the 27th Anniversary of the Promulgation of the National Constitution.

“September 24, 2020 is the 27th anniversary of the official promulgation of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Cambodia. Starting from the Paris Agreement to end the Cambodian crisis, which took place on Oct. 23, 1991, Cambodia was transformed into a new historical turning point with internal consensus on resolving political issues by Cambodian ourselves. Elections were held in May 1993 with the support of the United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia (UNTAC). Then the National Constitution was historically established in 1993,” Samdech Techo Hun Sen wrote in the message posted on his Facebook page.

On Sept. 24, 1993, at the Great Hall Teva Vinichhay in the Royal Palace, His Majesty late King Norodom Sihanouk signed the Royal Decree to officially promulgate the Constitution of the Kingdom of Cambodia, therefore Sept. 24 is the anniversary of the 1993 Constitution, he underlined.

“The Constitution is the supreme law of the Kingdom of Cambodia. All laws and decisions of state institutions must be in strict conformity with the Constitution. Some of the most important points clearly stated in the Constitution are that Cambodia must strictly abide by the constitutional monarchy, liberal democracy, pluralism, and the Cambodian Constitution stipulates the principle of separation of powers between the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, and also approves the basic rights of citizens and the rule of law,” said the Premier.

