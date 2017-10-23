Cambodian PM Congratulates 26th Anniversary of Paris Peace Accords

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning expressed his congratulations to the celebration of the 26th Anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords (Oct. 23, 1991- Oct. 23, 2017).

“Today is the 26th Anniversary of the Paris Peace Accords that have brought peace to Cambodia. We always remember and are grateful to His Majesty the late King-father Samdech Preah Norodom Sihanouk for his sacrifice for the independence and peace of the Cambodian nation,” he said in a Facebook post this morning.

“With peaceful solution linking to the Win Win policy, the civil war ended and all Cambodians from different tendencies won together. Peace and the win-win policy have given an opportunity to Cambodia to have the current development. No peace, no development,” underlined the premier.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also wished all his compatriots both inside and outside the country happiness and good luck, and thanked them for having taken part in maintaining peace so that Cambodia has more opportunities to see further development.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new bridge crossing Tonle Sap River this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen recalled the history of the Paris Peace Accords, shared some political developments, and reaffirmed his commitment to maintain peace, stability and development in the country.

Related posts