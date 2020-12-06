Cambodian PM to Chair 9th ACMECS Summit This Wednesday

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, will chair the 9th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit which will be held on Dec. 9, 2020 via videoconference, pointed out a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public this morning.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister will also participate in the 10th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Viet Nam (CLMV) Summit and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Viet Nam (CLV) Summit on Development Triangle Area, which will be held back to-back with the 9th ACMECS Summit and chaired by H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of the Lao PDR, it added.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister will be accompanied by H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Veng Sakhon, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, H.E. Suy Sem, Minister of Mines and Energy, H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, H.E. Chea Vandeth, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, and H.E. Dr. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, as well as a number of senior government officials, said the press release.

According to the same source, under the theme Partnership for Connectivity and Resilience, the 9th ACMECS Summit will review past and ongoing cooperation; particularly, on how to further strengthen the ACMECS Cooperation in all fields which serves as an essential solidarity framework for maintaining regional peace and stability and promoting joint development in the post-COVID-19 pandemic. The Summit will be concluded by the Handover Chairmanship Ceremony from Cambodia to the Lao PDR.

The 10th CLMV Summit, held under the theme “Enhancing Effective Connectivity for Regional Integration”, will review the achievements over the past years and chart future direction of the CLMV cooperation, taking into consideration the global health crisis posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery plan. The Republic of the Union of Myanmar will be the next chair.

The 11th CLV Summit on Development Triangle Area will review the progress made in the past years and discuss the future direction of Cambodia Laos-Viet Nam’s political, economic and social cooperation; especially on economic development, trade, investment, infrastructure, environment, culture, human resource development, health and transnational crimes.

