Cambodian PM Calls on Workers to Go to the Polls in July

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has re-appealed to the public, especially the workers to go to vote on July 29, 2018.

Addressing to a get-together with nearly 18,000 factory and enterprise workers and employees in Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province this morning, the premier asked them not to listen to some politicians’ call to avoid the election.

“It’s a big mistake to appeal people not to go to the polls. It’s foolish to think like this, so consider it thoroughly. No right, no wrong for election. There is nothing wrong, going to vote is your right and not going to vote is also your right,” he underlined.

Cambodia held last Sunday the 4th Legislature Senate Election with a high turnout rate of 99.79 percent or 11,670 of 11,695 eligible voters. According to the preliminary results released by the National Election Committee (NEC), the ruling Cambodian People’s Party got 11.202 votes while the royalist FUNCINPEC Party won 276, the Cambodian Youth Party (CYP) 3, and the Khmer National Unity Party 182.

