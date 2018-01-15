Cambodian PM Calls for Support to Informal Economic Activities

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has appealed to all stakeholders to provide support and pay attention to any forms of informal economic activities in the country.

While presiding over the inauguration ceremony of the National Cancer Centre and New Maternity Building named “The Centre Techo Santepheap” at Calmette Hospital in Phnom Penh this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said informal economic activities are also important for the economic growth and the improvement of people’s livelihoods.

Formal economic sector has so far employed only more than 1 million workers, but informal economic activities have created jobs for over 3 million people, he underlined.

According to an ILO’s report on Decent Work in the Informal Economy in Cambodia, the people who are working in the informal economic activities are the self-operators of moto-taxis, and cyclos, street vendors, shoe-shiners, garbage collectors, street-level vehicle, mechanics, curbside gasoline sellers, masons, construction workers, handicraft producers, dressmakers or tailors, hairdressers, and domestic workers, as well as those in non-farm activities including fishing, fish processing, mining, spinning and weaving, food processing, home-based apparel making, furniture manufacture, vehicle maintenance/repair, handicraft manufacture, electricity generation, retail trade, construction and land/water transport.

Many workers in the informal economic activities are obviously self-employed, pointed out the report.

Related posts