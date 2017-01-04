Cambodian PM Calls On Registered Voters to Check their Names On Voter Lists

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen appealed to the eligible voters who have already registered during the recent computerised voter registration process to check their respective names.

“If you found misspelling in your name or any irregularities or you didn’t find your name, you can make a complaint within 10 days, from Jan. 04 to 14, 2017,” said the premier in his public appeal posted on his Facebook page.

Nearly 8 million people have been registered, or 81.47 percent of the total 9.6 million eligible voters via computerised registration process supported by the EU and Japan.

The preliminary voter lists were posted on Jan. 3 while the official lists I will be announced on Feb. 12, and the commune/Sangkat council election is scheduled to be held on June 4, 2017.

