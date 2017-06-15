Cambodian PM Calls on All Newly Elected Commune/Sangkak Council Members to Work Together

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen called on here this morning all newly elected commune/Sangkat council members to work together even though they are from different political parties.

Addressing to the graduation ceremony of Paññāsāstra University, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the National Election Committee will announce the official result of the June 04 Commune/Sangkat Council Election on June 25, but the preliminary figures showed that Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won 2/3 of the Commune/Sangkat council members, 1/3 from the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), and some other political parties, therefore they should work together.

“Some Communes/Sangkat have the council members from 2 parties, while others from 3 to 4 parties, but all should work together,” he underlined.

About 7.04 million or 89.52 percent of the total eligible voters of 7,865,033 went to the polls on Sunday June 04, 2017.

Twelve political parties – CPP, CNRP, FUNCINPEC Party, League for Democracy Party (LDP), Beehive Democratic Society Party (BDSP), Grassroots Democracy Party (GDP), Khmer National United Party (KNUP), Cambodian Nationality Party (CNP), Republican Democracy Party (RDP), Cambodian Youth Party (CYP), Khmer Power Party (KPP), and Cambodian Indigenous Democracy Party (CIDP) – competed for the 11,572 seats in the 1,646 communes/Sangkat throughout the country.

In the previous Commune/Sangkat Council Election held on June 3, 2012 in 18,107 polling stations across the country with the participation of ten political parties, CPP won a landslide victory. In that election, CPP took 8,292 seats overall, with the control of 1,592 communes/Sangkats or about 97 percent of the country’s 1,633 chief seats, followed by the Sam Rainsy Party (SRP), which took control of 22 communes/Sangkats, along with 2,155 seats, and the Human Rights Party which won control of 18 commune/Sangkats with 800 seats overall. The FUNCINPEC Party got a commune chief position and 151 seats, and the Norodom Ranariddh Party won only 52 seats, while the League for Democracy Party won 8 seats, and the Cambodian Nationality Party took 1 seat.

