Cambodian PM Calls on Concerned People to Continue Their Quarantine

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has appealed to those having contact with the Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade visiting Cambodia on Nov. 3 to strictly continue their quarantine, after a Cambodian bodyguard of the Hungarian minister was tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a sad news, said the Premier this evening, calling on all relevant ministries, especially the Ministry of Health to well monitor the quarantined people.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that he would not declared the state of emergency, but asked some 900 people who came in contact with the Hungarian delegation to continue their quarantine, wear facemask and keep safe distance as well as to undergo COVID-19 retests as scheduled.

The Prime Minister also ordered Phnom Penh Municipality to work with the Ministry of Health to rent a hotel for those who do not have the possibility to conduct their auto-quarantine and the government will take care of the hotel rent.

