Cambodian PM Calls for Compatriots’ Support Against Foreign Interference

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has called on his compatriots to be with him against foreign interference in the internal affairs of Cambodia.

“We are Cambodians, we don’t provide any opportunity for any foreigners to interfere in our internal affairs. The Cambodian citizens have the obligation to protect peace, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Cambodia,” underlined the premier at a get-together with more than 18,000 factory workers and employees at 7NG Industrial Zone in Kandal province this morning.

“I appealed to all compatriots to have the nationalism spirit. We must not bow our heads in exchange of a little aid. Not bowing our heads is our nation’s honour. I hope that the Cambodian people from all walks of life will agree with me. We have to stand up against foreign interference […],”he added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also affirmed to continue to be with the younger generations in maintaining peace, stability and development of Cambodia.

At the recent 5th Summit to mark the 40th anniversary of ASEAN-U.S. Dialogue Relations in Manila, the Philippines, Samdech Techo Hun Sen urged the U.S. to stick to non-interference in its foreign policy, saying that the point of non-interference is central to U.S. foreign policy, and the U.S. may have more friends and close friends, and then the cooperation in the economy, trade, and investment will begin from mutual trust, respect, and understanding.

