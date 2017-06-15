Cambodian PM Calls for More Blood Donations

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, appealed here yesterday through his official social media network to the public to donate blood for medical emergency response.

The premier also expressed his appreciation to a group of youths who took part actively in a cycling campaign yesterday to mark the World Blood Donor Day 2017 (June 14).

“There are a lot of patients, including young children, who are in need of blood to save their lives,” said Samdech Techo Hun Sen, calling on his compatriots to go and donate their blood at the new building of National Blood Transfusion Centre near the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on June 14.

A report of the National Blood Transfusion Centre showed that about 200 bags of blood are needed every day to save lives across Cambodia while in Phnom Penh alone, the demand for blood is over 100 bags a day.

