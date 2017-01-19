Cambodian PM Attends Working Lunch Hosted by WFP

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, attended yesterday a working lunch hosted by World Food Programme (WFP) at the WFP Tent, Jakobshorn, Davos-Kloster, Switzerland.

According to the premier’s official Facebook page, this event took place under the theme of new vision for agriculture, building and strengthening multilateral partnership.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other participants, who are heads of industrial sector, partner countries in Asia, Africa, civil society organisations, international organisations, farmer leaders, and experts, discussed multilateral partnership strategy, exchanged experience, and so on.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen highly valued the efforts of highly potential agricultural countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America in enhancing their agricultural productivity, which he said contributes significantly to ensuring the global food security. He also laid stress on the importance of water resource management, provision and transfer of techniques to farmers, as well as low prices of oil and energy in order to increase the productivity.

In addition, the Cambodian premier spoke highly of the Grow Asia and Grow Africa initiatives of the World Economic Forum and encouraged the expansion of these partnerships with all stakeholders so as to speed up development both in the region and the world.

