Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen attended yesterday a working dinner under the topic “ASEAN at 50: What’s next?” held at the Central Sporthotel, Saumerstube, Davos, Switzerland.

Many Heads of State/Government, including Prime Minister of Vietnam H.E. Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, businessmen, and scholars also attended that event, according to a statement released on Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s official Facebook page.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen was invited to give a closing remark. He highlighted the ambitious ASEAN Community Vision 2025 with highly integrated and cohesive economy.

