Cambodian PM Attends Various Summits in Manila

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, along with other ASEAN Heads of State/Government, attended today many different summits with ASEAN dialogue partners in Manila, the Philippines.

According to the brief statement on the premier’s official Facebook page, one of those important summits was the 20th ASEAN Plus Three (China, Japan, Republic of Korea) Commemorative Summit during which all the participating leaders exchanged views on regional security and development, and other international issues.

Besides, there were the ASEAN-Canada 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit, 12th East Asia Summit, and ASEAN-EU 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit, Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit, the 15th ASEAN-India Summit and so on.

Yesterday, after the official opening ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, Samdech Techo Hun Sen took part in the 5th ASEAN-U.S. Summit to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of ASEAN-U.S. Dialogue Relations, 20th ASEAN-China Summit, 19th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit, 9th Mekong-Japan Summit, 9th ASEAN-UN Summit, etc. and held separate bilateral meetings with Chinese Premier H.E. Li Keqiang and United Nations Secretary-General H.E. António Guterres.

