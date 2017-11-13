Cambodian PM Attends the Opening Ceremony of 31st ASEAN Summit

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, together with his ASEAN counterparts and world leaders attended the Opening Ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summit in Manila, the Philippines yesterday.

The summit was held at the Philippine International Convention Centre in Pasay City, Manila under the theme “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World”.

The ASEAN Leaders, including Samdech Techo Hun Sen, will attend a dozen of important summits and meetings with different dialogue partner nations and endorse approximately 56 documents.

Besides, the Cambodian premier is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with leaders from different friendly countries such as China, Australia, India, Russia … as well as the UN secretary-general.

