Cambodian PM Attends the Opening Ceremony of 30th ASEAN Summit in Manila

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, along with other ASEAN Heads of State/Government as well as ASEAN Secretary-General H.E. Le Luong Minh, attended the official opening ceremony of the 30th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines this morning.

The event took place at the Philippines International Convention Centre in Manila. It featured the opening speech delivered by Philippines President H.E. Rodrigo Duterte, this year’s ASEAN Chairman, followed by art performances by famous artistes from the ASEAN member countries and group photo session.

Other ASEAN leaders attending the ASEAN Summit included Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia President H.E. Joko Widodo, Laos Prime Minister H.E. Thongloun Sisoulith, Malaysia Prime Minister H.E. Najib Razak, Myanmar State Counsellor H.E. Mrs. Aung San Suu Kyi, Singapore Prime Minister H.E. Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand Prime Minister H.E. Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha, and Vietnam Prime Minister H.E. Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

According to a press release of the ASEAN Secretariat, during the Summit, the ASEAN Leaders would be discussing the implementation of ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the way forward, external relations and future directions. They will also exchange views on regional and international issues. They are expected to sign the ASEAN Declaration on the Roles of the Civil Service as a Catalyst for Achieving the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

For its ASEAN chairmanship, the Philippines has adopted the theme “Partnering for Change, Engaging the World” to illustrate its vision of an ASEAN Community that is dynamic, vibrant and prosperous for all – acting in unity within and with its global partners.

ASEAN was established in Bangkok, Thailand on Aug. 8, 1967 when the five founding members – Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand – signed the ASEAN Declaration. Since then, ASEAN has expanded its membership with the inclusion of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam. The ten Member States established the ASEAN Community in December 2015 with a goal of bringing more opportunities and benefits to the peoples in the region. The ASEAN Summit is ASEAN’s highest policy-making body.

