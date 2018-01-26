Cambodian PM Attends India’s Republic Day Parade

Source: AKP

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen together with other ASEAN Heads of State/Government attended this morning India’s 69th Republic Day parade, reported the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK).

The ceremonial parade took place in New Delhi under 8 degree Celsius, it added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen has been in New Delhi since Jan. 24 to attend the Special Commemorative ASEAN-India Summit, the 69th Republic Day Celebrations, and to pay an official visit there until Jan. 28, at the invitation of his Indian counterpart H.E. Narendra Modi.

